LSU Quarterback Colin Hurley Expected To Fully Recover From Serious Car Accident

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU freshman quarterback Curley Hurley is expected to recover fully after crashing his vehicle in a tree and totaling it before 3 a.m. Thursday near the LSU campus.

FIREMEN HAD TO EXTRACT COLIN HURLEY FROM WRECKED VEHICLE

Hurley, 17, suffered a large cut on his head and was not responsive initially when the Baton Rouge Fire Department, LSU Police and EMS personnel removed him from his badly wrecked Dodge Charger and took him to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge.

“We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident,” a statement from Hurley’s family released by LSU said on Thursday afternoon. “Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake, and the many Tiger fans for their care and compassion.”

Hurley is in stable condition at the Lake and undergoing tests, the statement said.

The cause of the crash has not been released by LSU Police.

The No. 22 high school quarterback in the nation and No. 42 prospect in the state of Florida, Hurley signed with LSU for the Class of 2024 out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. He did not play this past season and was red-shirted.

A four-star prospect, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Penn State, Missouri, Virginia Tech and Ohio State were among the schools who recruited Hurley and offered him a scholarship before he signed with LSU.