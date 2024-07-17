LSU pulls off last-second shocker, Corey Raymond snags 5-star cornerback DJ Pickett from Oregon and Miami’s grasp late

LSU pulled off a major upset by landing five-star cornerback DJ Pickett, leaving Oregon and Miami stunned. Against the odds, the Tigers secured Pickett’s commitment despite strong late pushes from the Ducks and Hurricanes.

Corey Raymond’s strong relationship with Pickett proved to be the deciding factor. The LSU secondary coach’s tireless efforts kept the Tigers in the running, and Pickett’s multiple visits to campus helped build a strong bond with Raymond and the staff.

A key factor was a June official visit that featured NFL star Patrick Peterson, which significantly improved LSU’s chances. By maintaining consistent contact, the Tigers were able to overcome momentum shifts and ultimately win Pickett over.

At 6-3 and 180 pounds, Pickett is the nation’s third-ranked cornerback and ninth overall in the 2025 class. With Pickett on board, LSU now has two top-10 recruits, propelling their 2025 class to sixth in the national rankings.