LSU placekicker Cade York adds a third All-America honor

December 30, 2020 Ron Higgins Football, LSU 0
LSU kicker Cade York (36) kicks a school-record 57-yard field goial with 23 seconds left to give the Tigers a 37-34 upset at No. 6 Florida on Saturday night. [Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

At the start of the 2020 college football season, who would have thought LSU’s most decorated player in the postseason would be the placekicker?

York’s game-winning 57-yard field goal that beat Florida and his 6 of 7 field goal accuracy from 50 yards or longer earned him another honor Wednesday when he was named to the Football Writers Association of America second-team All-American.

York was also a second-team Associated Press All-American, an ESPN first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC Coaches team.

He’s tied for the SEC lead in total field goals with 18, connecting on 18-of-21 field goals.

He opened the season hitting seven straight field goal and closed the year nailing his last eight attempts, including all four in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the season-finale.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*