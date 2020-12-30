LSU placekicker Cade York adds a third All-America honor

At the start of the 2020 college football season, who would have thought LSU’s most decorated player in the postseason would be the placekicker?

York’s game-winning 57-yard field goal that beat Florida and his 6 of 7 field goal accuracy from 50 yards or longer earned him another honor Wednesday when he was named to the Football Writers Association of America second-team All-American.

York was also a second-team Associated Press All-American, an ESPN first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC Coaches team.

He’s tied for the SEC lead in total field goals with 18, connecting on 18-of-21 field goals.

He opened the season hitting seven straight field goal and closed the year nailing his last eight attempts, including all four in LSU’s 53-48 win over Ole Miss in the season-finale.