LSU Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan: Opening Up the Playbook in 2024

LSU’s New Approach to the Run Game

LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan confirmed the team’s new approach to its run game for the 2024 season. The Tigers’ playbook has traditionally been complex, but in recent years, their run game has been limited. This was mainly due to former quarterback Jayden Daniels’ mobility.

With new starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, LSU is installing a more diverse run scheme. This involves a full team effort from the coaching staff. The running backs will play a crucial role in this new approach:

Veteran Josh Williams

Explosive sophomore Kaleb Jackson

Returning John Emery

Promising freshman Caden Durham

Sloan expects Jackson, who has added 10 pounds of muscle during the offseason, to have an expanded role. His ability to catch passes and contribute in pass protection will be key.

Insights from Fall Camp

During a recent press conference, Sloan discussed the team’s playbook after the Tigers’ first full practice of Fall Camp in pads. He noted that the playbook remains thick since his arrival three years ago. Their terminology allows for a variety of plays, but the run game has focused on one or two concepts due to Daniels’ mobility.

Now, with Nussmeier at the helm, the offense has expanded its run scheme. The contributions from the entire coaching staff are crucial.

Sloan highlighted the importance of Jackson’s growth and improvement from last season. He praised Jackson’s:

Power

Ability to break tackles

Understanding of the complexities of being a running back in their system

The Running Backs’ Roles

Jackson has bulked up to 235 pounds at the start of fall camp. His powerful running style often makes it hard for defenders to bring him down. He uses stiff arms and bursts of speed to gain big yards.

While Jackson is expected to have a significant role, Williams, Emery, and Durham will also contribute. Sloan noted:

“Josh is a true professional who brings stability to our team.”

“John Emery has shown great dedication coming back from injury.”

“Caden already exhibits skills beyond his years, showing playmaking ability.”

The Offensive Line’s Impact

The offensive line is praised as one of the best in the country. It will be a major weapon for the Tigers to exploit opposing defenses. Sloan explained:

“We’re going to utilize our playmakers. If our offensive line understands their assignments and attacks with aggression, we’ll be successful.”

The Future of LSU’s Run Game

With full contact underway in fall camp, the creativity and depth of LSU’s run game will become clearer. The running backs will provide balance and versatility for the unit.

Sloan stated, “This group works incredibly well together. Today was our first day of tackling, and we’ll see them make plays in future practices.”

In conclusion, Sloan believes LSU has the best offensive coaching staff in the country.