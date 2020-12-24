LSU No. 3 ranked women’s golf team set for six-tourney spring schedule

LSU women’s golf announced a six-tournament 2021 spring schedule starting in mid-February.

The Tigers of head coach Garrett Runion open play Feb. 14-16 at the Moon Golf Invitational at the Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla.. The Tigers will then play in the Icon Invite Feb. 22-23 at The Golf Club of Houston.

The squad will travel to Columbia, S.C. to compete at the Columbia Country Club March 1-3. The final regular season tournament away from Baton Rouge will be March 19-21 at the UGA Golf Course for the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic.

Twelve teams from the Southeastern Conference will travel to Baton Rouge to compete in the LSU Tiger Golf Classic April 6-7 at The University Club.

Postseason will kick off April 14-18 with SEC Championships. The meet will be hosted at Greystone Golf Course in Birmingham, Alabama.

LSU’s University Club will host an NCAA Regional for the fourth time May 10-12. The top teams will advance to NCAA Championships May 21-26 in Scottsdale, Arizona, at Grayhawk Golf Club.

“I am very pleased with the commitment our athletic director Scott Woodward and the SEC office has made to allow us to play a very competitive and safe tournament schedule this spring,” Runion said. “The schedule did not change too much and still provides us a challenging spring that will prepare us for postseason.”

LSU ended the fall season ranked No. 4 nationally by Golfweek and enter the spring with a No. 3 ranking, according to Golfstat.

The Tigers started the fall with two second-place finishes at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas and The Ally in West Point, Mississippi. LSU ended up in 10th place at the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic to close out the fall. The team is averaging 291.67 strokes per round over nine rounds of competition, currently the second-lowest scoring average in program history.

The squad features two members of the preseason ANNIKA Award Watch List in sophomores Ingrid Lindblad and Latanna Stone.

Lindblad recorded three Top-10 finishes during the fall placing second at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, in a tie for third at The Ally and tied for seventh at the Liz Murphey. She is shooting a 70.78 average and is ranked No. 3 by Golfstat and No. 2 by Golfweek among NCAA players.

Stone picked up her first Top-10 finish of the season at the Blessings by placing fifth. She is averaging 73 strokes per round and is ranked No. 18 by Golfstat and No. 23 by Golfweek.

Newcomers Carla Tejedo Mulet and Jessica Bailey and senior Kendall Griffin rounded out the fall squad.

Tejedo Mulet, a freshman, earned her first collegiate Top-10 finish at The Ally with a tie for seventh place. She is shooting an average of 73.78 over nine rounds. Griffin and Bailey, a junior transfer, provided key scores throughout the fall. Griffin is averaging 75.78 strokes, while Bailey is close behind at 75.89.