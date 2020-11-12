LSU men’s basketball picked by league media to finish third in the SEC

LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior guard Javonte Smart were selected on the media preseason All-SEC men’s basketball team announced by the league office on Thursday.

The Tigers were picked to finish third in the league. Voting was done by a panel of both SEC and national media members.

Watford, a voted All-SEC preseason first-team selection, started 30 of 31 games as a freshman last season when he averaged 13.6 points and a team-leading 7.2 rebounds. He shot 48.9 percent from the floor overall with 18 three-point field goals.

Smart, voted an All-SEC preseason second team pick, also started 30-of-31 games a year ago. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

LSU opens the season in less than two weeks in the Golden Window Classic at Lincoln, Nebraska set for Nov. 25, 26 and 28. The Tigers’ first home game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center set for Dec. 6 against Louisiana Tech.

Game times and attendance setup for those games will be announced in the days ahead.

Here’s the All–SEC and team voting. Points for the team ranking was compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

FIRST TEAM

John Petty Jr. – Alabama

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky

Trendon Watford – LSU

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

SECOND TEAM

Olivier Sarr – Kentucky

Javonte Smart – LSU

Dru Smith – Missouri

AJ Lawson – South Carolina

Yves Pons – Tennessee

Savion Flagg – Texas A&M

SEC PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Keyontae Johnson – Florida

ORDER OF FINISH

1. Tennessee

2. Kentucky

3. LSU

4. Florida

5. Alabama

6. Arkansas

7. Auburn

8. South Carolina

9. Ole Miss

10. Missouri

11. Texas A&M

12. Mississippi State

13. Georgia

14. Vanderbilt