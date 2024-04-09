LSU men’s basketball guard Jalen Cook announces he will enter the NBA Draft

After a tumultuous season, LSU guard Jalen Cook announced Monday that he’s entering the NBA Draft.

“Big thank you to LSU and Tulane. Great 4 years. Have to thank God and my family. I will be entering the 2024 NBA Draft,” Cook said on Instagram.

Cook missed the first 10 games of the season while trying to gain eligibility from the NCAA as a two-time transfer. He then missed the final nine games of the season and made just 13 appearances as a Tiger last season.

He missed multiple games with a hamstring injury before head coach Matt McMahon announced on March 4 that Cook was suspended for “failure to meet the standards” he set for the program.

Cook averaged 15.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists while shooting 41.3% from the field last season. Before transferring to LSU, he played two seasons at Tulane where he had back-to-back All-AAC seasons. He averaged 19.9 points and 4.9 assists per game in his final season for the Green Wave.

Cook started his career at LSU where he made 20 appearances in a COVID-affected season before he transferred to Tulane.