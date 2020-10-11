LSU men’s basketball Class of 2021 commits now ranked No. 1 in SEC after latest commitment

LSU took over the Southeastern Conference lead for the top men’s basketball recruiting class for 2021 after picking up a commitment Saturday from four-star forward Alex Fudge of Jacksonville, Fla.

The 6-foot-8, 175-pound Fudge chose LSU over Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas, Texas A&M, Central Florida and USC. HE boosted the Tigers’ class to No. 10 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC ahead of Ole Miss, Tennessee and Alabama according to 247Sports.com

“I just thought the connection there was strong with me and (LSU) coach (Will) Wade, I built a strong relationship with him and he recruited me very hard,” Fudge told 247Sports. “It was like home away from home. Also, just the fact that he developed Trendon (Watford) and I feel like I could be like that but a more athletic version. I think he will put me in position to take my talents to the next level.”

Fudge joins LSU’s Top 10 class and gives the Tigers their fourth commitment in the class, joining forward Bradley Ezewiro of Oak Hill (Va.), center Jerrell Colbert of Germantown, Tenn. and guard Brandon Murray of IMG Academy.

Fudge is the nation’s No. 45 overall prospect, No. 9 small forward and No. 9 prospect in Florida.

Fudge’s AAU coach Anthony Ricks, believes his pupil has a bright future because of his ability at 6-8 to play and score at three different positions.

“He fits the mold of what scouts are looking for at the college and pro levels,” Ricks said to 247Sports. “His high character shines through his game as he’s very coachable and unselfish as a player. The sky is the limit potential wise for him with his unique length, versatility, skill and athleticism.”

Fudge plans to enroll early at LSU in January and redshirt.

“After the first two weeks when I built a relationship with the entire staff, coach Wade just took over,” Fudge told 247Sports. “He was always checking up on me, making sure I’m getting in the gym, making sure I’m working, telling me that I can come and be a vital role player and he laid out a plan for me. A couple coaches laid out plans but coach Wade’s plan was the best to take on because it started from January of next year so I will be enrolling early and redshirt next year.”