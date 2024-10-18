LSU Loses Key Backup Offensive Lineman Due To Strange Injury

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football coach Brian Kelly has seen a lot through more than 40 years of coaching. But losing key backup offensive lineman Tyree Adams to a hernia injury in pre-game warm-ups against Ole Miss last Saturday turned his head.

“I’ve never seen it happen in over 30 years,” Kelly said Thursday night after practice. “Guy who took all the reps with the second group and is physically in good shape, and had this happen in pre-game warm-ups. It’s too bad.”

Adams (6-foot-7, 313 pounds) is expected to be out for the season after having surgery on what Kelly termed a “sports hernia” injury impacting the pelvis area. He worked at either tackle position as LSU’s sixth offensive lineman and started the Nicholls State game this season.

A four-star prospect out of St. Augustine High in New Orleans, Adams was the No. 22 offensive tackle in the country and No. 12 overall prospect Louisiana for the 2022-23 recruiting year. He red-shirted last season after playing in one game.

Wide Receiver Chris Hilton Jr. Will Not Play At Arkansas

Also out for No. 8 LSU (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) heading into its game at Arkansas (4-2, 2-1 SEC) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) is junior wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. (ankle), who has not played this season. Wide receiver CJ Daniels, who missed last week’s win over Ole Miss with a knee injury, is expected to play Saturday.

LSU true freshman tight end Trey’Dez Green of Zachary has been practicing at wide receiver this week.

“I think it’s important that he gets on the field,” Kelly said. “I think it’s important that he’s part of the game plan and that when you walk away, you go, ‘Who’s that guy?'”

Green (6-7, 226) has caught three passes on the season for 22 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 12-yard touchdown last week against Ole Miss.

“We can’t have him making mental errors and not getting lined up and putting us in a position where we’re slowing down the offense,” Kelly said. “So we think we found that spot, and I think he’s handled it well.”