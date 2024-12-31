LSU LB Whit Weeks Seriously Injures Ankle As Tigers Lead Baylor 34-17 At Half of Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Texas – In a rare and touching scene late in the second quarter of Tuesday’s Texas Bowl between LSU and Baylor, the entire LSU team entered the playing field to console fallen linebacker Whit Weeks.

Weeks apparently broke his right ankle on a play, and LSU’s medical staff immediately applied a cast. As Weeks was placed on a cart and about to be taken to the locker room, his teammates rushed to him. He tried to speak to as many as possible and was clearly emotionally attempting to fire them up for the rest of the game before being carted off.

LSU players came over to support LB Whit Weeks before he was carted off the field 💜 pic.twitter.com/yZppEoz8QC — ESPN (@espn) December 31, 2024

LSU (8-4) was in control throughout the first half and led the Bears (8-4) 34-17 at halftime.

Weeks, a sophomore from Watkinsville, Georgia, is one of the Tigers’ most popular players among fans and obviously among teammates. He left the game leading LSU in tackles in the game with six, including three solo stops.

Weeks came into his own and became a starter this season after starting just three times as a freshman in 2023. An All-SEC first team selection, he entered the Texas Bowl leading LSU with 119 tackles, including 58 solos, with 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, an interception, six quarterback hurries and three pass breakups.

Weeks’ older brother West Weeks, who will be a senior next season, replaced his brother in the lineup. The elder Weeks threw his helmet in frustration when he saw his brother’s ankle bent awkwardly.