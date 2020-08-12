LSU lands Class of 2022 defensive tackle commitment

There wasn’t much indecisiveness on the part of Warren Easton’s Class of 2022 defensive tackle Shone Washington.

Five months after receiving a scholarship offer from LSU following an unofficial visit for junior day, Washington committed to the Tigers on Wednesday.

“Every day in talking to (LSU defensive line) coach (Bill) Johnson and (LSU wide receivers) coach Mickey (Joseph) and (LSU head) coach (Ed Orgeron) O, we got to know each other a lot and that helped me with my decision,” Washington said.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound Washington, a four-star prospect, becomes the sixth member in LSU’s Class of 2022 which is currently ranked the nation’s No. 1 class by 247Sports.

He’s the first defensive lineman in that class for the Tigers who have now have three in-state commitments in St. Thomas More quarterback Walker Howard and Green Oaks wide receiver Decoldest Crawford.

LSU’s offer in March was the first of many for Washington who was ineligible and wasn’t able to play during his sophomore season after transferring from John Ehret.

Washington also picked up offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia and USC, but considered LSU’s 15-0 run to last year’s national championship – which ended in his hometown of New Orleans – a significant moment in his recruiting process.

“Seeing them win a national championship, then getting offered that was great,” Washington told 247Sports. “And it was great for LSU to get that win because I know they put in a ton of work in the offseason.

“The LSU offer is a big one for me, but they are all pretty big since I didn’t get to play this past year. I didn’t think it would all come this quickly. It surprised me. But I’m going to just keep working hard and see where things to next.”

After beginning his career at John Ehret, where he was part of the Patriots Class 5A state runners-up, Washington transferred to Warren Easton where he sat out and watched the Eagles reach the Class 4A state title game where they fell to defending champion Karr.

Washington looks forward to enjoying LSU’s legendary game day experience, playing in Tiger Stadium and helping the Tigers remain atop the college football world.

“I love game days in Baton Rouge,” he told Rivals.com. “It’s just different in Tiger Stadium. I want to win a national championship and play on Sundays, and I think LSU can help me do that. It feels great because LSU has always been my dream school and I’ll still be close to home so my family will be able to come to all my games.”