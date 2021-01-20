LSU gets Class of 2022 football commit from Texas

Three days after he visited LSU with his parents, Woodlands (Texas) College Park High junior cornerback Marcus Scott II announced his commitment to LSU’s recruiting Class of 2022 Wednesday afternoon via his Twitter feed.

“This is a dream come true to announce I am 100 % committed to Louisiana State University to play in the SEC,” Scott said.

Three of LSU’s four defensive back commitments are from Texas with Scott, who is currently unranked, joining safety prospects Bryan Allen Jr. of Aledo, Texas and Bryce Anderson of Beaumont.

The fourth member of that group is cornerback JaDarian Rhym of Valdosta, Ga.

LSU was the first school to extend a scholarship offer on Jan. 2 to the 6-foot-2, 170-pound Scott, who subsequently picked up offers from Houston and UNLV. He also received interest from Louisville, Baylor, Florida State and Texas A&M.

“With all official visits being off due to Covid-19, my dad and I figured we’d go see the campus ourselves because I’d never been to Baton Rouge before,” Scott told TigerDetails.com, a Rivals.com affiliate. “Seeing the stadium from the outside and all of the many accomplishments of the school on plaques in front of it had a major impact on me and although we couldn’t do much but walk around, I hope I can go back soon to get more of the experience.”

Scott is a two-sport athlete at College Park where he registered 27 tackles with 10 passes broken up and two interceptions last season. He’s also excelled in track with personal bests in the 400 (50.82) and 200 (22.72) during last year’s abbreviated track season which was cut short amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Marcus is a tall, rangy kid, he’s a track kid,” said College Park coach Lonnie Madison coach told a Houston-area newspaper last season. “He’s done a great job all year defending deep balls and he’s a guy we can count on each week to cover at a high level.”

Scott, who is currently unranked, gives LSU its eighth overall pledge and helped keep the Tigers ranked third overall nationally in both 247Sports and Rivals.com, trailing Ohio State and Penn State. The Tigers have the No. 1 ranked class among SEC schools.