LSU fourth-ranked women’s golfers finish fourth in the Gamecock Intercollegiate

Sitting in second place four shots behind leader and eventual winner Duke after Monday’s first round of the Gamecock Intercollegiate at the Columbia (S.C.) Golf Club, the No. 4 nationally ranked women’s golf team LSU finished fourth with a 14-over par 878 on Wednesday.

The Tigers followed their opening round 2-under 286 by shooting 7-over 295 in the second round and 9-over 297 in the final round.

While LSU had one eagle and 15 birdies in the final round, it also had 21 bogeys and five double bogeys.

“We had a little bit of everything weather wise, cold, rain, hail and finally some sunshine at the end of the final round,” LSU head coach Garrett Runion. “Really proud of how we started off, and then the second day was a long, cold, wet, and trying day of almost 30 holes of golf. Even though we gave some shots away at the end they stayed mentally strong, and everybody stepped up when they needed to.”

Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad, the only LSU golfer who had two of three rounds under par, finished tie for third place among individuals at 2-under 214. She closed with a final round 1-over 73, which included a double bogey to start the day and birdie to end it.

Senior Kendall Griffin, who started the tournament with a 3-under 69 on day one thanks to a hole-in-one, finished in a tie for 26th at 14-over 220. She shot 2-over 75 in round 2 and a 1-over 73 on the last day.

Sophomore Latanna Stone shot bookends 1-over 71’s in the first and third rounds around her 3-over 75 in round two to finish with 5-over 221.

Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet and junior Presley Baggett both finished at 12-over 228, but golfers took drastically different paths to arrive in a tie.

Baggett carded three straight rounds of 4-over 76. Tejedo Mulet went from a round one 2-over 74, to a second round 7-over 79 and then to a final round 3-over 75.

The Tigers return to action on March 19-21 when they play in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic at the University of Georgia’s campus course.

Back in November in the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic, the Tigers had their worst finish of their 2020-21 season to date. They were 10th after finishing at a season-worst 22-over par.