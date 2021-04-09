LSU forward Darius Days declares for NBA Draft

LSU junior forward Darius Days became the third LSU underclassman to declare for the NBA draft Friday.

The 6-7, 245-pound Days made the announcement via Instagram, saying “Thanks to Baton Rouge for all of the love, support and lifelong relationships, you welcomed a small-town country kid from Raleigh, Fla. into Tiger Nation.”

Days didn’t say whether he has retained an agent yet.

He joins other LSU starters junior guard point Javonte Smart and sophomore forward Trenton Wadford as early entries. Days, Smart and Watford aren’t projected to be selected in the two-round draft set for July 29.

This past season, a slimmed down Days averaged 11.6 points and was third in the SEC in rebounding grabbing 7.8 per game. He shot a career best 51.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range.

Tigers’ freshman guard Cam Thomas, who led the SEC in scoring, is projected to be a top 20 first-round draft pick. He hasn’t announced a decision whether he’s also leaving for the NBA.