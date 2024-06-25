LSU football will learn if it’ll land the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026 soon

After landing its first recruits of its class of 2026, LSU football will soon find out if they will land No. 1 quarterback Faizon Brandon.

Brandon has mad multiple trips to Baton Rouge over the last few months, with the most recent coming just last week. Brandon, the No. 1 overall player in his class, has a multitude of offers.

Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Tennessee and several other schools have all tried to sway Brandon to join them. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound blue chip is close to making his decision on where to go to school though. According to 247Sports, he will announce his commitment on Aug. 3 before the start of the fall season.

Adding Brandon would be a huge boost for LSU’s 2026 recruiting class and would mark the second year in a row that the Tigers have landed the No. 1 quarterback. Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2025, committed to LSU in January.

After Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow won the Heisman at LSU, the Tigers could well be on the way to becoming QBU with a few more blue chip quarterback signings.