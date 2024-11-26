LSU Football Will Be Going Bowling, But Where?

The LSU Tigers are determined to end their regular season on a high note as they face off against Oklahoma at home this week. The team currently holds a 7-4 record, with only one game left to play.

While the official selection for their bowl game won’t be announced until December, predictions from some college football experts have already been released. Here are the latest projections in alphabetical order by media outlet:

-247Sports Bowl: LSU will take on Nebraska in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Monday, December 30.

-Athlon Sports Bowl: NRG Stadium in Houston will host the Texas Bowl on Tuesday, December 31, where LSU is predicted to face Baylor.

-The Action Network Bowl: Similar to the 247Sports projection, LSU is expected to play Wisconsin in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Monday, December 30.

-CBS Sports Bowl: LSU could potentially take on TCU at NRG Stadium in Houston on Tuesday, December 31.

-ESPN (Kyle Bongura) Bowl: Taking place on Thursday, January 2 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is projected to feature a matchup between LSU and Louisville.

-ESPN (Mark Schlabach) Bowl: Another prediction for the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston on Tuesday, December 31 has LSU facing off against Texas Tech.

-The Sporting News Bowl: The Autozone Liberty Bowl at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis could see LSU taking on TCU on Friday, December 27.

-USA TodayBowl: On Friday, December 27, LSU may potentially face Georgia Tech at Protective Stadium in Birmingham for the Birmingham Bowl.

The most commonly predicted destinations for LSU are the Texas Bowl on December 31 (3 out of 8) and the Music City Bowl (2 out of 8). And when it comes to opponents, TCU is the most common team predicted to face off against LSU (two predictions).