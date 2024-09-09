LSU Football vs South Carolina: Who, What, When, Where to Watch and the Betting Odds

The LSU Tigers are navigating a challenging start to the season. They faced a tough loss to USC and had a close win against Nicholls State. As they prepare for their SEC matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 3, they are focused on making necessary adjustments.

South Carolina’s Recent Performance

Shane Beamer’s team enters this game with a strong boost. They recently won a conference game against Kentucky. South Carolina has proven they can compete at a high level. The excitement is building with College GameDay visiting Williams-Brice Stadium for only the seventh time.

Historical Context

This matchup has a rich history:

LSU leads the series with 19 wins

South Carolina has 2 wins

The Tigers have a seven-game winning streak against the Gamecocks since 1995

Although LSU hasn’t lost at South Carolina since their first game in 1930, this season’s contest might be more challenging. The Gamecocks’ defense has been impressive. They will aim to put pressure on Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense.

LSU’s Key Players

Nussmeier has shown flashes of brilliance for the Tigers. However, he faces hurdles with blocking and a struggling running game. Addressing these issues will be crucial for LSU’s playoff aspirations.

On the defensive side, LSU has room for improvement. They allowed three touchdowns in their home opener against Nicholls State. South Carolina’s talented duo of LaNorris Sellers and Raheim Sanders will surely challenge them.

Betting Odds and Viewing Information

For those interested in the betting odds:

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has LSU favored by 7.5 points on the road.

Bettors should keep an eye on potential changes as South Carolina showed resilience in their close win against Old Dominion in Week 1.

When to Watch:

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on ABC at 11 a.m. CT.

This matchup offers a great opportunity for both teams to showcase their skills. Fans can expect a thrilling contest between these two SEC rivals!