LSU Football Training Camp Update for August 14, 2024

LSU is in the middle of a tough training camp. They are in the midst six straight days at the Charles McClendon Practice Facility. Head coach Brian Kelly is challenging his team ahead of the September 1 match against 23rd-ranked USC in Las Vegas.

Focus on Goal Line Plays

The Tigers practiced goal line plays despite the heat and humidity. Kelly stressed the need for a strong mindset.

“We wanted to test how they handle tough situations,” Kelly said. “We need better efficiency and balance on offense. Defense must improve, too. Winning close games takes mental strength.”

Upcoming Practice Schedule

The team will practice for three more days before a break on Sunday. Kelly is eager to see who can keep up their performance.

“We’re nearing a key moment, like in golf,” Kelly explained. “We need to see who can keep it going. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are crucial.“

Competitive Spirit in Practice

During a goal line play, defensive coordinator Blake Baker celebrated what he thought was a stop. However, the referee’s decision was unclear. This showed the competitive spirit in practice.

Kelly’s focus on tough situations paid off. Senior running back Josh Williams scored, but the defense also made strong stops. On third down, senior linebacker Greg Penn halted a run. The defense held strong again on fourth down.

“When you’re this close to the end zone, you shouldn’t be,” Kelly said. “We need a strong mindset to stop them.” “We want more determination to stop them.”

Passing Drills

In a passing drill, the first team made some connections. The defense brought in key players. Despite a long touchdown attempt, a penalty called it back. After the reset, the offense faced a sack and a breakup.

The second-team defense then played well, forcing incompletions and grabbing an interception.

“It was all about attitude and mentality,” Kelly stressed.

Player Updates

* **Jacobian Guillory** returned fully after Tuesday’s knee treatment for an injury from earlier in yesterday’s practice. Jelani Watkins, a freshman receiver hurt in practice on Tuesday, is expected back soon. He was seen on crutches with a boot on Wednesday.