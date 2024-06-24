LSU football secures commitment from top 10 defensive lineman

LSU's 2025 class continues to add commitments. PHOTO BY: Michael Bacigalupi

Brian Kelly and his staff secured the commitment of a top 10 edge this weekend.

Jesse Harrold, a four-star edge defender from Florida, announced his commitment to LSU on Saturday. He’s the No. 9 edge rusher in the class of 2025 and No. 66 overall player in the country.

He tallied 42 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in just nine games last season. His commitment further solidifies LSU’s 2025 class which is the No. 2 class in the country.

Kelly and his staff picked up a commitment from the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America, Carius Curne, last weekend as well.

