LSU football recruiting Class of 2021 picks up 4-star safety commitment

Even though LSU football 2020 season is seemingly at a crossroads with a 2-3 overall record heading into this weekend’s bye week, the Tigers’ Class of 2021 recruiting continues to flourish.

Little did LSU realize the importance of having a prospect visit while Tiger Stadium was dormant, but that’s exactly what four-star safety Derrick Davis Jr. of Monroeville, Pa. managed to do last week while the Tigers suffered a 48-11 loss at Auburn.

Davis’ visit, that included his mother, went a long way in helping LSU secure a commitment from the 6-foot-1, 194-pound safety Saturday over Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Georgia.

“I definitely was surprised,” Davis told 247Sports of his trip to LSU which also included a tour of Baton Rouge. “Mainly with how diverse it was down there. That is what surprised me the most. The people down there are so nice, and they are all about LSU in Baton Rouge. It just felt like home.”

Despite a lackluster effort prior to its open date LSU secured its third commitment in a week – including the second from one of the nation’s top-rated safeties – to give the Tigers a total of 22 commitments.

LSU, which leaped Oregon into third place in 247Sports’ national team rankings, picked up a pledge from Lafayette Christian Academy’s Sage Ryan – the nation’s top-rated safety – on Oct. 31 to go with Davis, the No. 2-rated safety according to 247Sports.

“I just feel like that is the perfect place for me,” Davis told Rivals.com. “It reminded me of home. The staff really showed a lot of love toward me and my family. They see me doing a lot of big things for their team, for their program. I didn’t want to miss out on anything because this could potentially be my home. I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity.”

LSU safeties coach Bill Busch, considered one of the staff’s top recruiters, was credited with a lot of the heavy lifting in helping the Tigers make up ground over the past month. Davis previously appeared headed for either Penn State or Ohio State, the two schools he visited prior to LSU.

“He’s just a real great guy,” Davis told Rivals.com of Busch. “I just love the way he does things. His communication was great with me. That, and he is a cool guy. He is always calling just to check up on me. He was always calling my dad, calling my mom just to see how she was doing.”

LSU now has four commitments from safety prospects that also include Catholic-Pointe Coupee’s Matthew Langlois (No. 46 safety), Atlanta-Woodward’s Khari Gee (No. 23) and Ryan.

Davis is the nation’s No. 53 overall prospect and fourth-rated player in Pennsylvania.

Because of his versatility, Davis can play either safety position, can matchup in the slot against wide receivers and can defend tight ends because of his tremendous length.

“The environment just felt like it was for me,” Davis said. “I feel like I was just at home while I was there. The way Coach Busch recruited me was just unbelievable, especially with them coming in late in the process. They stuck with me.

“I like the role the safeties play in their defense, They put their players in the NFL. Their players are going in the first or second round. I look at how they were able to put 2 guys in the NFL. That played an important role for me.”