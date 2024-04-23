LSU football loses out on transfer portal target to SEC rival

LSU football missed out on one of its biggest transfer portal targets after defensive tackle Philip Blidi committed to Auburn.

Brian Kelly has repeatedly mentioned the Tigers’ need for defensive tackle depth and Blidi would have been a big addition in the portal to help the struggling position. Blidi made an official visit to LSU and has been one of its top targets this spring.

Blidi started his career at Texas Tech before making the move to Indiana last season. He entered the portal after one season for the Hoosiers where he recorded 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and one pass breakup.

LSU has already added former Wisconsin defensive tackle Gio Paez, but the Tigers are reportedly looking to add at least two more players in the portal for depth.

“We need to get some help at the defensive tackle position, which we will,” Kelly said. “We’re addressing it.”

LSU remains interested in Michigan State defensive lineman Simeon Barrow Jr. and TCU defensive lineman Damonic Williams. Williams has 60 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in 27 games for the Horned Frogs while Barrow has 110 tackles and 10.5 sacks in three years for the Spartans.