LSU Football: Heading Into The Second Quarter . . . Of The Season . . . Here’s What We’re Thinking About

As we reach the end of the first quarter in the college football season, it’s tempting to overreact and make bold claims about teams.

But let’s not forget, there are still so many unknowns that could change everything.

Sure, LSU has had some impressive moments, but let’s not ignore the glaring issues that are emerging.

Injuries to key players? Yikes.

The lack of explosiveness in the run game? Double yikes.

And don’t even get us started on the perils of relying on young players in key positions against SEC powerhouses. It’s like putting baby turtles in a pool with sharks – it might look cute at first, but eventually someone is getting eaten.

And speaking of uncertainties, can we talk about Garrett Nussmeier for a minute?

Nuss has been putting up some impressive numbers, but is he truly a Heisman contender or are we just jumping the gun here? Let’s not forget that this is only his first season playing at such a high level. We think Nuss is going to keep LSU in every single remaining game there is, just because he’s so far proven to be that special of a quarterback. But, without a powerful running game, and without he himself being a running threat at all to this point, SEC defenses will at least be strongly tempted to focus on shutting down his passing game moving forward.

And let’s not overlook the fact that LSU’s defensive tackle position was already looking shaky before Jacobian Guillory’s season-ending injury. Thank goodness for those promising freshmen and transfers stepping up, because otherwise it would be a hot mess down there.

But wait, there’s more!

There’s always more uncertainty when it comes to LSU – it’s like their theme song at this point.

With standout linebacker Harold Perkins out for the season now, all eyes are on Whit Weeks to fill his shoes (or should I say cleats?). Will he rise to the occasion or crumble under the pressure? And let’s not forget about defensive coordinator Blake Baker – he better have some tricks up his sleeve if he wants this defense to survive without Perkins. This is where the big boy coaches earn their money.

You can argue all you want that Perkins’ stats on the field haven’t been all that impressive this year, but don’t forget he’s been the focus of every other’s offensive focus up to this point. Bradyn Swinson, he of the five sacks over the past two games, even credited his ability to wreak havoc on South Carolina to the fact that the Gamecocks were hyper-focused on making sure they knew where Perkins was at all times and containing him.

So, as we move forward with this LSU team in the second quarter and beyond, one thing is certain: nothing is certain.

Buckle up folks, because it’s going to be a wild and unpredictable ride.