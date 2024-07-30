LSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Position by Position Breakdown of the Offense and Defense

LSU’s football team is ready to kick off the upcoming season, with fall training camp just around the corner. Head coach Brian Kelly enters his third year with high hopes for a playoff run, fueled by a tightly-knit team built on trust and accountability.

However, while last season’s offense set records, their defense struggled. Kelly aims to find balance in all three facets of the game in 2024, hoping to elevate LSU’s defense to championship level.

The next few weeks of practice will play a crucial role in shaping the team’s destiny. Players will battle it out for starting positions, and depth charts are subject to change. From quarterback to special teams, every spot on the roster will be closely evaluated as coaches assess each player’s talent and potential.

Can Kelly build a well-rounded team worthy of competing for a playoff spot? The answers will be uncovered during grueling August practices.

Quarterback

Starter: Garrett Nussmeier, 6-2, 200 pounds, Red Jr.

Backups: Rickie Collins, 6-2, 205 pounds, Fr.; AJ Swann, 6-2, 229 pounds, Jr.; Colin Hurley, 6-1, 213 pounds, Fr.

The starting quarterback job belongs to Nussmeier and his actions and words this offseason have only reinforced that fact. In multiple interviews, Nussmeier has displayed a deep understanding of the opportunity ahead of him. He was also named to the Maxwell Award preseason watch list, a nod to his potential in LSU’s high-powered offense. With his first full year as starter approaching, he must continue to improve his decision making, although his arm talent is undeniable. After waiting years for this chance, Nussmeier is not going to let anyone take it away from him, as head coach Brian Kelly emphasized at SEC media days.

“More than anything else,” said Kelly, “I think it’s given him a sense that he can be Garrett Nussmeier without putting our team in a negative situation. He has weapons and the ability to lead without being reckless or careless. That’s what he’s learned.”

The backup battle between second-year quarterback Rickie Collins and Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann will add some intrigue to this position group in the fall.

Swann brings game management skills and should excel as he becomes more familiar with the system. Meanwhile, Collins has more than a full year of experience in this offense and sources say he’s poised for a breakout season. Will he prove himself and secure the second-string role during fall camp?

Running Back

LSU’s running back corps for the 2024 season is led by sixth-year senior Josh Williams, who will be joined by Kaleb Jackson, John Emery, Jr. and true freshman Caden Durham. The group may not be as deep as previous years, but it still boasts talent that could make a significant impact on the field. While Williams is expected to start, many believe that Jackson’s explosiveness could elevate the team’s offensive performance. In addition, the arrival of first-year player Durham adds depth to the position.

From a strategic standpoint, LSU plans to utilize their running backs more in its offensive schemes, taking advantage of its experienced offensive line. With an emphasis on outside zone plays, these versatile backs have the potential to break free often and contribute to big plays.

Wide Receiver

Wide receiver starters at LSU are expected to be Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton, and Aaron Anderson. The rotation will also include CJ Daniels, Zayvion Thomas, and Kyle Parker, while backups include Landon Ibieta, Shelton Sampson Jr., Kylan Billiot, and Jelani Watkins.

Despite some uncertainty about their roles, many believe that Lacy is poised to have a breakout season teaming with Nussmeier.

However, the team also has a deep pool of talented receivers who could make an impact.

With so many options, Nussmeier will have plenty of weapons at his disposal for a creative passing game. And unlike in previous years where certain receivers dominated targets and production, this year’s offense will more than likely prioritize spreading the ball around and getting multiple players involved. This more aligns with Nussmeier’s style as a quarterback and should excite the talented receiver room at LSU.

Tight End

First String: Mason Taylor, 6’6″, 255lbs, Junior

Rotation: Mac Markway, 6’4″, 258lbs, Sophomore; Ka’Morreun Pimpton, 6’6″, 242lbs, Sophomore

Backups: Trey’Dez Green, 6’7″, 245lbs, Freshman

As LSU looks to expand its passing game, the Tigers have their sights set on utilizing their tight ends more.

Leading the charge is junior Mason Taylor, a player many believe is poised for a breakout season with the Tigers. Finally healthy and displaying natural chemistry with quarterback Nussmeier in the bowl game, Taylor is ready to become an integral part of the passing game.

Throughout Kelly’s coaching career, his teams have consistently found and developed top-tier tight ends at the college level. Kelly says he has full confidence that Taylor can be the next standout player in this position group. Taylor is said to completely understand the opportunity that lies ahead of him.

Backing up Taylor will be a trio of talented players in Mac Markway, Kamorreun Pimpton, and Trey’Dez Green. Each brings a unique skill set to the offense. For Markway and Pimpton, their second offseason in the system should lead to increased contributions in two-tight end sets. Keep an eye out for freshman Green as well, who could emerge as an underrated storyline during fall camp.

Offensive Line

LSU’s offensive line projected starters for 2024: Will Campbell, Garrett Dellinger, DJ Chester, Miles Frazier, and Emery Jones.

Backup rotation includes Bo Bordelon, Tyree Adams, Paul Mubenga, Coen Echols, Khayree Lee, Ethan Calloway, Weston Davis, and Ory Williams.

According to co-offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, the returning experience of this unit makes them a top contender for the Joe Moore award in 2024. With Brad Davis coaching, Sloan said he expects this group will continue to establish dominance on the line of scrimmage and open up opportunities for the LSU offense.

In addition to the starting unit, young prospects such as Weston Davis, Bo Bordelon, Tyree Adams, Coen Echols, and Ethan Calloway will be closely monitored during fall camp for potential future roles on the line. The Tigers are looking to build from the inside out with their strong offensive line presence and set the tone for their attacks on opponents both in the run game and in space.

Defensive Line

Starters: Saivion Jones, Jacobian Guillory, Gio Paez, Bradyn Swinson

Rotation: Paris Shand, Da’Shawn Womack, Jalen Lee, Kimo Makane’ole, Gabe Reliford, Jay’viar Suggs, Dominick McKinley, Shone Washington, Dylan Carpenter

Backups: Kolaj Cobbins, Ahmad Breaux, De’Myrion Johnson, CJ Jackson

LSU’s defensive line will have a variety of looks to throw at opposing offenses this season. Led by experienced starters Saivion Jones and Jacobian Guillory, the Tigers will also rotate in key players like Paris Shand and Da’Shawn Womack. Although depth is a concern at defensive tackle, incoming transfers Paez and Suggs should provide valuable support.

According to defensive line coach Bo Davis, the team’s younger players have shown improvement during offseason workouts. Despite some lingering doubts about the unit’s overall strength and experience, LSU’s coaching staff says they are confident in their ability to make a much-needed improved impact on the field.

Linebackers

Starters: Harold Perkins, a 6-foot-1, 225-pound junior, and Greg Penn III, a 6-foot-2, 234-pound senior.

Rotation: Whit Weeks, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound sophomore, and West Weeks, a 6-foot-2, 234-pound senior.

Backups: Freshmen Tylen Singleton (6-foot-1, 212 pounds), Davhon Keys (6-feet, 230 pounds), and Xavier Atkins (6-feet tall, 210 pounds).

LSU can boast one of the strongest and deepest linebacker units on the defensive side of the ball this season.

With four talented options to rotate in and out, coaches Kelly and Blake Baker will have plenty of options for playing time. Perkins returns to his WILL position with the Tigers, a role he has excelled in before.

If Perkins can demonstrate his mastery of the inside linebacker position and play more instinctively, the defense should see immediate improvement. Fall camp will reveal how well Perkins meshes with Penn and the Weeks brothers.

Sophomore athlete Whit Weeks showcased his versatility as a freshman and will only continue to improve after another offseason with the program. His impressive speed makes him a valuable asset alongside Perkins in certain defensive packages. Look for the Tigers to occasionally move Perkins to the edge while keeping Whit at inside linebacker next to Penn.

As a seasoned veteran with game experience under his belt, Penn will be a valuable presence alongside Perkins and the Weeks brothers in various defensive schemes. On third downs especially, expect to see all three linebackers on the field together for added speed. Don’t be surprised if Perkins switches between rushing the passer and dropping into coverage during these situations.

Cornerbacks

At cornerback, the LSU Tigers have a solid roster with a mix of experienced veterans and promising young players. Returning starters Ashton Stamps (6-0, 190) and PJ Woodland (5-11, 165) will lead the pack, while seniors Zy Alexander (6-2, 194) and Jyaire Brown (5-11, 177), along with junior JK Johnson (6-0, 185), provide valuable depth. Freshmen Ju’Juan Johnson (5-11, 203), Bernard Causey (6-0, 160), Wallace Foster (5-10, 165), Michael Turner (6-1, 152), and Javien Toviano (6-1, 201 – currently suspended) round out the position group.

Although there is potential in this group, most of the players lack significant experience at the SEC level. But with nine scholarship players competing for two spots, there is enough depth to work with. Alexander is expected to be fully recovered from his injury by the start of the season after dedicating himself to rehab during the spring. He and Stamps combined for 11 passes defended last season, including two interceptions from Alexander.

The true wildcard in this group is freshman sensation PJ Woodland, who impressed coaches during spring camp and earned first team reps. Under Kelly, LSU has shown a willingness to play freshmen if they prove themselves ready. Woodland’s dedication to strength and conditioning during this past offseason has also caught Kelly’s attention and put Woodland in a strong position to compete for a starting role, according to several people inside the building.

So much will depend on the health of this core group. There are options to move around players in the secondary if needed, but with only nine players available, staying healthy will be crucial. The Tigers have some experience in their veteran players, but not enough to feel completely comfortable. It remains to be seen how LSU’s cornerbacks will fare once fall camp begins.

Safeties

Starters: Jardin Gilbert (6-1, 197 lbs., Jr.), Sage Ryan (5-11, 201 lbs., Jr.)

Rotation: Dashawn Spears (6-3, 208 lbs., Fr.), Jordan Allen (5-11, 199 lbs., So.)

Backups: Austin Ausberry (6-0, 195 lbs., So.), Joel Rogers (6-0, 202 lbs., Fr.)

The starting safety positions appear to be solidified with Gilbert and Ryan as the likely choices. However, Spears and Rogers are also expected to make an impact during the season as well.

LSU has moved Ryan to a deeper position in order to utilize his athleticism and prevent opponents from making deep plays. Gilbert’s height will also be an asset in covering any mistakes that may occur. Freshman Spears is also a potential standout due to his length and athleticism, along with gains made during his first off-season with the Tigers.

While there may be some questions surrounding this group, they have more experience than the cornerback position and will need continuous development in order for the defense to succeed. The depth of this position will also be a factor in their success throughout the season.

STAR

Projected Starter: Major Burns, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, Senior.

Rotation: Kylin Jackson, 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, Redshirt Freshman.

The competition for the Star position is primarily between two players, and it will be interesting to see if any changes are made during fall camp.

Burns, a seasoned veteran with multiple years of experience, will have every opportunity to secure the starting spot. LSU is hopeful that the move closer to the line of scrimmage will benefit Burns by allowing him to focus on making plays in the backfield rather than covering a wide area like he did last season as a deep safety.

Despite being known for his hard-hitting ability, Burns needs to work on consistency as a tackler. This is where new defensive coordinator Blake Baker can make a big difference.

Jackson is also a contender for the starting spot after showing promise this spring and carrying that momentum into the offseason. Kelly was more reserved in his comments about Jackson’s progress after the spring game. However, if Jackson continues to impress during offseason training, he could give Burns a run for his money for the starting STAR position.