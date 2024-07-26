LSU Football Fall Camp Preview: Opportunity Knocks for QB Garrett Nussmeier

For three long years, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier waited patiently on the sidelines, observing and learning from his predecessor, Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, for two of those three years.

Now, with Coach Brian Kelly’s blessing, Nussmeier finally gets his chance to lead LSU’s potent offense.

“He’s got the keys to the car now,” Kelly said.

The stakes are high, and Nussmeier knows it.

Daniels led the No. 1 offense in the nation last year. And, Nussmeier knows better than anyone he’s taking over for a quarterback who single-handedly won games with his legs, making plays that will be etched in LSU fans’ memories for years to come. But Nussmeier is no Daniels clone; he’s a drop-back passer with a different skill set.

In limited playing time throughout his college career, Nussmeier has flashed brilliance, completing 68% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns in the ReliaQuest Bowl last year – his only career start. However, his career 58% completion rate raises doubts about his consistency. Can he maintain the high level of performance required to lead LSU to the College Football Playoffs this season?

That will be the barometer for Nussmeier.

Behind Nussmeier, AJ Swann and Rickie Collins are waiting in the wings, battling for the backup position. Swann transferred to LSU from Vanderbilt and participated in Spring practice. Collins is a redshirt freshman from Woodlawn in Baton Rouge.

Neither Swann nor Collins were able to win the No. 2 job in the spring.

Joe Sloan, LSU’s QB coach, is LSU’s new offensive coordinator, along with Cortez Hankton, also the wide receivers coach. They know former OC Mike Denbrock’s offense inside and out. While Sloan and Hankton do bring a fresh perspective to the play-calling, they also face high expectations. LSU’s offense needs to find its identity, and fast.

As fall camp approaches, Nussmeier stands at a crossroads of sorts. Will he seize the opportunity and prove himself as a capable leader, or will he falter under the pressure? The fate of LSU’s offense hangs precariously in the balance.

“Pressure is a privilege,” Nussmeier said.

In 2024, LSU must adapt to a new reality – one without Daniels’ electrifying runs. LSU’s ability to develop a more conventional offensive running attack less dependent on zone reads will be crucial to Nussmeier’s success, and doing that is easier said than done.

LSU does have the luxury of having one of the best and most experienced offensive lines in all of college football led by junior offensive tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones, Jr.

But LSU’s run blocking scheme will be different than it has been the past two seasons, which does represent a challenge for the talented and experienced offensive line.