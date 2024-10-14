LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

ATLANTA (Oct. 14, 2024) – Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today announced that LSU head football coach Brian Kelly has been selected as The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Presented by PNC Bank.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

Kelly and the No. 13 Tigers rallied to upset No. 8 Ole Miss 29-26 in an overtime thriller on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Trailing for the majority of the game, LSU forced overtime after converting on two fourth downs during a 13-play, 75-yard drive to tie it up at 23-23 with 27 seconds left in regulation. After a 57-yard Ole Miss field goal, redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier found wide receiver Kyren Lacy in the end zone for a 25-yard, game-winning touchdown. Nussmeier finished the night with 337 yards and three touchdowns through the air, while Lacy had a season-high 111 receiving yards. The LSU defense also had once of its best performances of the season with six sacks and two turnovers against the Rebels.

As the winningest active coach in college football, Brian Kelly posts an impressive 309-104-2 record throughout his coaching career and was the 2018 recipient of The Dodd Trophy. In his first three seasons with the Tigers, Kelly has led LSU to a 25-8 mark and back-to-back 10-win seasons. With Saturday’s win, the Tigers now improve to 13-0 in Saturday Night games in Tiger Stadium under Kelly.

“Coach Kelly has always been on our radar as a previous Dodd Trophy winner,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “Kelly has been a force since taking over in Baton Rouge and this was an impressive comeback victory for his Tigers against a top-10 opponent.”

Off the football field, Kelly’s players have had success in the classroom during his tenure, recording a 977 Academic Progress Rate. In the community, Brian Kelly’s charity “The Kelly Cares Foundation,” is in its 16th year and has established itself as a “Playbook for Hope.” The foundation invests resources to improve health and education throughout the community to strengthen and inspire hope. The Kelly Cares Foundation has donated nearly $6 million to local, national and global causes. Organizations that have received contributions from the Foundation include the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The Paqui and Brian Kelly Comprehensive Breast Center, Breezy Point Disaster Relief Fund, Andean Health Global, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Memorial Children’s Hospital, Boys & Girls Club and the YMCA.

“Coach Kelly has consistently found success both on and off the football field wherever he’s coached throughout his career,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “He’s already leaving his mark in Baton Rouge and has the Tigers poised for another outstanding season after Saturday’s win.”

The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank – along with the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week Award – celebrates the head coach of a FBS team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

A panel consisting of all previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2024 season. The winner of the 2024 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.