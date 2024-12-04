LSU Football Climbs To 17 Signees With 4 More

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

As of 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, LSU had 17 football signees with six commitments to go and only one flip.

LSU coach Brian Kelly just secured signatures from four previous commitments – No. 18 cornerback Aidan Anding (5-11, 165) of Ruston High in Ruston, No. 21 guard/center Tyler Miller (6-5, 315) of Laurel High in Laurel, Mississippi, No. 25 wide receiver TaRon Francis (6-2, 200) of Karr High in New Orleans, and No. 37 safety CJ Jimcoily (6-3, 205) from Lipscomb Academy in Nashville.

That brings the total to 17. Check the previous signings reports here:

-LSU opens the morning with 11.

-Tigers add 2 more, including the nation’s No. 1 running back, to get to 13.

Here are LSU’s 17 commitments so far:

-No. 2 LB Charles Ross, 6-1, 195, Northshore High, Houston, Texas.

-No. 65 OT Carius Curne, 6-4, 301, Marion, Arkansas.

-No. 11 LB Jaiden Braker, 6-3, 212, South Gwinnett High, Snellville, Georgia.

-No. 15 CB Jacob Bradford, 5-11, 190, Catholic High, Baton Rouge.

-No. 21 Edge Damien Shanklin, 6-4, 230, Warren Central High, Indianapolis.

-No. 41 LB Zach Weeks, 6-2, 215, Oconee County High, Watkinsville, Georgia.

-No. 38 DL Brandon Brown, 6-2, 286, Eau Gallie High, Melbourne, Florida.

-No. 24 TE John David LaFleur, 6-6, 220, Sulphur High, Sulphur.

-No. 95 DL Dilan Battle, 6-2, 315, Mansfield Timberview, Arlington, Texas.

-No. 50 OT Brett Bordelon, 6-4, 260, Newman High, New Orleans.

-No. 87 DL Walter Mathis, 6-3, 285, Calvary High, Savannah, Georgia.

-No. 1 RB Harlem Berry, 5-11, 175, St. Martin’s High, Metairie.

-No. 8 RB JT Lindsey, 5-11, 185, Alexandria Senior High, Alexandria.

-No. 18 CB Aidan Anding, 5-11, 165, Ruston High, Ruston.

-No. 21 C/G Tyler Miller, 6-5, 315, Laurel High, Laurel, Mississippi.

-No. 25 WR TaRon Francis, 6-2, 200, Karr High, New Orleans.

-No. 37 S CJ Jimcoily, 6-3, 205, Lipscomb Academy, Nashville, Tennessee.

LSU entered the day with 24 commitments and its Class of 2025 ranked No. 9 by 247Sports.com. On Wednesday afternoon, the Tigers suffered their only flip of the day so far when No. 28 tight end Mike Tyler of Hammond High in Columbia, S.C., decommitted from LSU and signed with his hometown South Carolina, which was expected in recent days. Tyler (6-3, 225) is a three-star prospect.

Here are the remaining six commitments LSU hopes to secure today and tonight or over the next two days of the early signing period.

-No. 4 CB DJ Pickett, 6-4, 178, Zephyrhills High, Zephyrhills, Florida.

-No. 7 WR Derek Meadows, 6-5, 200, Bishop Gorman High, Las Vegas, Nevada.

-No. 28 LB Keylan Moses, 6-2, 210, University High, Baton Rouge.

-No. 41 S Jhase Thomas, 6-1, 183, Destrehan High, Destrehan.

-No. 73 WR Phillip Wright, 5-11, 175, Destrehan High, Destrehan.

-No. 77 DT Zion Williams, 6-4, 295, Lufkin High, Lufkin, Texas.

The news has been good throughout the day on LSU keeping its commitment from No. 4 cornerback DJ Pickett of Zephyrhills, Florida. He is expected to announce his decision on Wednesday afternoon, and word has it that will be LSU. But he could always change his mind.