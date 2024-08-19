LSU Football and Brian Kelly Are on Fire in 2025 Recruiting

LSU football is absolutely crushing the recruiting trail like never before with its 2025 class, consistently landing in the top three. And with their current streak, the Tigers might just lock down the best class in school history.

Back in 2020, LSU’s top-ranked class scored 299.07, according to 24/7 Sports. It had some gems like Kayshon Boutte, Jaquelin Roy, and BJ Ojulari, but overall, that class was a letdown with only three five-star recruits out of 22 players.

This year’s class is already popping with five-stars, 15 four-stars, and six three-stars. Bryce Underwood, DJ Pickett, and Derek Meadows and Harlem Berry are five-star recruits, according to 24/7 Sports. LSU has a real shot at breaking its 2020 record.

You have to give it up to Coach Brian Kelly and his staff for killing it on the recruiting trail. Kelly didn’t leave Notre Dame for nothing – he came to LSU to build a powerhouse. And with each recruit they snag, Kelly’s team is proving they can hang with any school in the country when it comes to landing top talent. The Tigers are dominating on a national scale, and it’s seriously impressive.