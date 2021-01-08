LSU football adds four-star Class of 2022 commitment

More than a week after issuing his commitment to LSU defensive backs coach/recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond, four-star cornerback JaDarian Rhym was ready to spread the news with the rest of the recruiting world.

He was indeed going to be a Tiger and call Baton Rouge home.

The 6-foot-2, 178-pound Rhym of Valdosta (Ga.) High officially became the eighth member in LSU’s Class of 2022 which is ranked second nationally behind Ohio State.



“Coach Raymond and LSU has put a lot of defensive backs into the NFL, and it is DBU, so how can I not like it?” Rhym told Rivals.com. “Coach Raymond is cool, he is a great coach, he feels I have what it takes to play in the NFL, and I believe he and LSU can help develop me to get there.

“I have been liking LSU for a long time. I grew up watching them, I was a huge fan of Tyrann Mathieu. They have had so many top defensive backs come through, and I just want to follow in their footsteps. I have really been thinking about committing to them for about a month, so this was a decision I thought a lot about. LSU is just the perfect fit for me.”

Rhym becomes the third defensive back in the 2022 recruiting class, joining Bryan Allen Jr. of Aledo, Texas and Bryce Anderson on Beaumont-Westbrook.

It continues a trend in which the Tigers added four defensive backs in their most recent signing class,m but only Damarius McGhee of Pensacola-Catholic is considered a cornerback prospect.

Rhym is the nation’s No. 17-rated cornerback, No. 15 prospect in Georgia and No. 145 overall player according to Rivals.com. He selected LSU over Alabama and Florida, but also received scholarship offers from Georgia and Tennessee.

He enjoyed a productive junior season for Valdosta, the state’s all-time winningest program with 939 wins. He had 46 tackles, five tackles for loss with a sack and interception and seven passes defensed.

Valdosta (7-5) advanced to the Class 6A state semifinals before losing to Buford, 45-26.

“My dream is to get to the NFL and LSU and coach Raymond is going to help me get there,” said Rhym, who is regarded for his physical play and length to coverage. “I have a great bond with him, I trust him, he keeps it real with me and I am ready for him to help me on the big stage. “LSU is the right school for me and me and my family feel is it the perfect fit.”