LSU Football Adds 2nd Tight End Via Portal After Losing 2

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

If you can’t beat ’em, get ’em to join your team.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly added his 15th player to the Tigers’ 2025 Transfer Portal roster on Saturday in Texas A&M sophomore reserve tight end Donovan Green (6-foot-4, 265 pounds). He specializes in blocking and mainly played on the Aggies special teams return unit last season.

The then-No. 8 Tigers lost at No. 14 Texas A&M, 38-23, on Oct. 26 after leading 17-7 in the third quarter.

Green has not caught a pass since his true freshman season in 2022 when he grabbed 22 for 223 yards and two touchdowns. He missed all of the 2023 season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during preseason practice.

LSU FOOTBALL PUTTING FINISHING TOUCHES ON PORTAL CLASS

LSU won its last three games last season to finish 9-4 with a win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl. Texas A&M lost four of its last five games after beating LSU and three straight to end up 8-5 with a 35-31 loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl. USC (7-6) also beat LSU, 27-20, in Las Vegas to open the 2024 season and finished 2-0 against the Southeastern Conference.

Green is one of only three unranked portal players added by LSU, which hosted him this weekend. He was the No. 5 tight end in the nation and a four-star prospect in 2022 out of Dickinson High in Dickinson, Texas, and the No. 116 overall player and 19th in Texas. LSU previously added the portal’s No. 8 tight in Bauer Sharp of Oklahoma.

The Tigers lost two tight ends since the end of the 2024 regular season. Junior starter Mason Taylor put is name in for the 2025 NFL Draft, and sophomore Ka’Morreun Pimpton transferred to TCU.

LSU TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS (15) BY RANK WITH FORMER SCHOOL

-No. 2 Overall and No. 1 Edge Patrick Payton, Florida State.

-No. 10 Overall and No. 5 WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma.

-No. 18 Overall and No. 8 WR-RET Barion Brown, Kentucky.

-No. 36 Overall and No. 2 CB Mansoor Delane, Virginia Tech.

-No. 43 Overall and No. 6 DE Jake Pyburn, Florida.

-No. 53 Overall and No. 4 Interior OL Braelin Moore, Virginia Tech.

-No. 66 Overall and No. 6 Interior OL Josh Thompson, Northwestern.

-No. 71 Overall and No. 8 CB Ja’Keem Jackson, Florida.

-No. 92 Overall and No. 13 QB Michael Van Buren, Mississippi State.

-No. 125 Overall and No. 14 DE Jimari Butler, Nebraska.

-No. 128 Overall and No. 8 TE Bauer Sharp, Oklahoma.

-No. 307 Overall and No. 25 DT Sydir Mitchell, Texas.

-Unranked WR Destyn Hill, Florida State.

-Unranked P Grant Chadwick, Middle Tennessee State.

-Unranked TE Donovan Green, Texas A&M.