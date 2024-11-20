LSU Fools Around With Charleston Southern, But Pulls Away Before Any Panic

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU found itself down to 1-4 Charleston Southern by four points nearing the halfway point of the second half at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Tuesday night.

“Usually, in these upsets, there’s a panic that sets in,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “And I thought our guys did a good job of just moving on to the next play. Charleston Southern was playing really well, but I thought we were able to wear them down a little bit.”

And thanks to true freshman guard Vyctorius Miller of Los Angeles, LSU came out victorious, 77-68, in front of 6,442 to get to 4-0 on the season. Miller scored 19 points off the bench to lead LSU, but his 13 in the first half were critical as the Tigers trailed 25-21 at the 5:06 mark of the first half and by 34-29 at the break.

“He carried us,” McMahon said. “We probably would’ve been down 15 at the half without him on the floor.”

And McMahon may have panicked. Miller hit 6 of 9 shots from the field in the first half and finished 9 of 14 with two steals.

“We weren’t worried,” Miller said. “In those moments, we come together as a team.”

It has happened before. Alabama State led LSU, 48-38, in the second half on Nov. 10 before LSU came back for a 74-61 win.

“We know what we need to do,” point guard Jordan Sears said. “We’re connected as a group.”

Sears, who scored 15 points with 2-of-4 shooting from 3-point range and three assists, was key to the run in the second half that erased a 52-48 deficit. After Miller’s jumper with 12:35 left got LSU within 52-50, Sears picked up a loose ball in traffic after one of three thunderous blocks by Damian Collins. Sears threw a long, no-look pass, hoping a teammate would be near. And Miller was right there for a fast break layup and 52-52 tie with 12 minutes to go.

“It was a hustle play. Great defense by Daimion. I was just trying to keep the ball in play,” Sears said. “I don’t know how I got it to him.”

LSU eventually took a 70-58 lead with 3:43 to go.

“We were able to make that run and push the lead to double figures,” McMahon said. “Then fatigue set in a little bit there.”

Guard Dji Bailey added 11 points. LSU again got excellent bench play. In addition to Miller, Collins finished with seven rebounds and five points. Corey Chest scored eight points with six rebounds and two blocked shots.

Guard Daylen Berry led Charleston Southern with 19 points.

The Tigers will step up dramatically in competition against 5-0 Pittsburgh in the Greenbrier Tip-Off in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on Friday (1:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“Pitt, to me, is a top 25 team,” McMahon said. “Very experienced. It will be a great test for us.”