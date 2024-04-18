LSU Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis Mic’d Up

LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis

A familiar face is back to work for the Tigers! Former LSU Football player and staff member Bo Davis returns to Baton Rouge to coach the defensive line. Coach Davis talks about setting standards for his position room, goals for spring ball and more in this latest episode of Mic’d Up.

