LSU cancels a men’s basketball game, adds another

LSU’s ever-changing non-conference schedule just pulled another switcheroo.

After cancelling their Saturday game vs. South Florida in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta because of contact tracing issues involving the LSU program, the Tigers added a Monday home game against Sam Houston State.

The Tigers (3-1) and Bearkats will tipoff at 11 a.m. No fans will be admitted into the arena. Only those on the player-pass lists of the respective teams will be admitted.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Network (Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge). The game is also scheduled to be telecast on the SEC Network.

Sam Houston State is currently 2-3. The Bearkats have already had two games cancelled this season, a Dec. 4 home date vs. Dallas Christian and a road game scheduled tonight at Houston.