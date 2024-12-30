LSU Blitzes Mississippi Valley State, 110-45, As Cam Carter Reaches 1,000 points

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

One might say Mississippi Valley State didn’t know what hit it in a 110-45 loss to LSU Sunday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

But the Delta Devils know. It was number 5 – Tigers’ senior guard Cam Carter, who hit 14 points in the first seven minutes of the game, including four 3-pointers, and finished with 23 along with seven assists and zero turnovers.

Carter had 16 at the half as the Tigers led 55-13. When he hit a layup for his 18th point at the 17:11 mark of the second half for a 67-20 lead, it gave Carter 1,001 points in his career. The Donaldsonville native played at East Ascension High in Gonzales and Oak Hill Academy in Virginia before college at Mississippi State in 2021-22 and at Kansas State for the next two seasons before returning home to LSU.

“I started getting a little emotional out there early in the game,” Carter said. He finished 9 of 14 from the field and 5 of 9 from 3-point range.

“I feel like I bring some energy to the team on offense and defense,” he said. “I got it going early and the team fed off of it.”

Freshman guard Vyctorius Miller sure did. He scored 20 off the bench on 9-of-13 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers in five attempts. And he added five rebounds and four assists. Guard Jordan Sears scored 15 for the Tigers (11-2) with 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and had three assists and two steals. Forward Daimion Collins also scored 15 with six rebounds.

LSU played the worst team in the country, according to the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) as Mississippi Valley State is No. 364 of 364 NCAA teams and fell to 2-11. Valley had no one in double figures as Alvin Stredic led the way with eight points.

Nevertheless, the Tigers were crisp and efficient with only six turnovers and outrebounded the Devils, 41-22.

“I thought we passed up good shots to get great shots,” LSU coach Matt McMahon said. “I love that number – seven assists for Cam with 0 turnovers and 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. Those are the two things we really have tried to improve in his game since he got here – assist-to-turnover ratio and his 3-point shooting.”

LSU will likely need to be at its sharpest shooting and most efficient when it begins Southeastern Conference play on Saturday (3:30 p.m., ESPN2) at home against Vanderbilt (11-1), which is No. 37 by NET.

“Now, we have the rest of the week to get ready for the real deal on national TV,” McMahon said.