LSU beach volleyball withdraws from FSU Invitational because of COVID-19 protocols

The third-ranked LSU beach volleyball team will not compete at the FSU Invitational this weekend in Gulf Shores because of COVID-19 protocols and in accordance with LSU, SEC and CDC guidelines.

The Tigers, featured inside the AVCA Top-Four every week this season as one of the nation’s top teams, were scheduled to face No. 4 FSU, Southern Miss, No. 7 TCU, and Tulane. The weekend’s cancellation effectively ends LSU’s regular season as the Tigers head into postseason play with a 22-5 record.

The Tigers will play in the CCSA Tournament April 23-25 in Huntsville, Alabama at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex. The NCAA Championship Tournament is scheduled for May 7-9 in Gulf Shores.