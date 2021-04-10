LSU beach volleyball honors senior class after closing out a 5-0 weekend in the Battle on the Bayou

The No. 4 ranked LSU volleyball completed a 5-0 weekend Saturday winning three matches on the second and final day of the Battle on the Bayou in the LSU Volleyball Stadium.

In their final home matches of the season, the Sandy Tigs (22-5) beat UNO 5-0, Texas A&M-Kingsville 4-1 and Louisiana-Monroe 5-0.

LSU’s Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth remained college beach volleyball’s only undefeated Court 1 with three straight set wins. Nuss and Kloth are now 27-0 (with 25 straight set wins) this season, winning 54 of 56 sets.

Nuss is the all-time winningest player in the history of college beach volleyball. Last weekend in California, she passed UCLA’s Izzy Carry who had 123 in her career. After this weekend’s action, Nuss has 130 dual wins and counting. LSU teammate Claire Coppola is just a few behind Nuss with 120.

After the final match win over Louisiana-Monroe, LSU honored 11 seniors who have been critical to the program’s rise to national prominence, helping lead the Tigers to their first NCAA Beach Championship Tournament, their first NCAA semi-finals appearance, and the first No. 1 ranking in program history.

Six of the seniors – Nuss, Kloth, Coppola, Jess Lansman, Olivia Ordonez and Toni Rodriguez – returned to LSU after being granted an extra year of eligibility following the shortened 2020 season.

The other five seniors are Tatum Ballard, Nicole Decker, Hunter Domanski, Grace Morgan and Kahlee York.

“To have a group that big with so many accolades,” LSU coach Russell Brock said, “statistically, they’ve just meant so much to our program. That’s just scratching the surface. My hope is that as people understand who they are and what they mean to our program, they’ll be more impressed by their character, they’ll be more impressed by the way they’ve cared for each other, by the way they’ve cared for this team, this program and university.”

LSU 5, New Orleans 0

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Victoria Corcoran/Veronica Corcoran (UNO) 21-10, 21-14

2. Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Maxine Walsh/Ally Carr (UNO) 21-15, 21-12

3. Toni Rodriguez/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Brianna Vega/Liz Gialanella (UNO) 21-12, 21-15

4. Jess Lansman/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Alexa Spartz/Madeline Drake (UNO) 21-15, 21-13

5. Kahlee York/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Trinity Jackson/Hannah Volpi (UNO) 21-15, 21-8

Ext. Liz Masters/Tatum Ballard (LSU) def. Hailey Melerine/Chloe Hampton (UNO) 21-10, 21-12

LSU 4, Texas A&M-Kingville 1

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Olivia Nicholson/Roxanne Morris (TAMUK) 21-9, 21-15

2. Debra Rogers/Shelby Williams (TAMUK) Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) 21-18, 21-18

3. Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Tenley Housler/Macie Satterwhite (TAMUK) 21-12, 20-22, 15-7

4. Reilly Allred/Jess Lansman (LSU) def. Emily North/Rylie Anderson (TAMUK) 14-21, 21-12, 15-6

5. Kahlee York/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Adrienne Van Brunt/Macy Berg (TAMUK) 21-7, 21-9

Ext. Olivia Ordonez/Tatum Ballard LSU) def. Kapri Pelle/Christina Gragasin (TAMUK) 21-18, 21-14

LSU 5, Louisiana-Monroe 0

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Audrey Brooks/Julia Blazek (ULM) 21-10, 21-8

2. Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Anna Demmer/Katie McKay (ULM) 21-11, 21-8

3. Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Kayla Gallant/Abigail Elder (ULM) 21-11, 21-13

4. Reilly Allred/Jess Lansman (LSU) def. Holland Ponthieux/Ina Gosen (ULM) 21-17, 21-8

5. Kahlee York/Olivia Ordonez (LSU) def. Elizabeth Moreland/Brooke Hoven (ULM) 21-5, 21-17

Ext. Grace Seits/Hunter Domanski (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Nowak/Abbey Bufkin (ULM) 21-8, 21-14