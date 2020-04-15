LSU basketball signs four-star Las Vegas forward

LSU men’s basketball added its first letter-of-intent in the late signing period Wednesday when four-star prospect Mwani Wilkinson signed with the Tigers.

Wilkinson, a 6-6 forward from Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman High, averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals as a senior. He was ranked No. 86 by ESPN in the ESPN 100 for the Class of 2020 and tabbed the No. 19 small forward in the country by 247sports.

Bishop Gorman finished 29-3 and was ranked fourth nationally. The Gaels won the Nevada Class 4A title for a ninth consecutive year, winning the championship game, 65-37, over Desert Pines.

Wilkinson was named the Southwest League MVP and was a member of the Nevada Preps All-Southern first team.

“We are excited to have Mwani Wilkinson join us as he returns to his Louisiana roots as part of our LSU basketball program,” said Tigers’ coach Will Wade. “He is a blue-collar player with a tremendous amount of athleticism who can rebound on both ends of the floor. He has elite versatility on defense to go with his developing offensive skills. Mwani is a very hard worker whom every time I’ve seen him gets better.”

The Tigers signed three players in the fall – five-star guard Cameron Thomas and three-star center Bradley Ezewiro (both from Oak Hill Academy Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and four-star point guard Jalen Cook of Walker (La.) High.

LSU also has Josh LeBlanc, who transferred from Georgetown. He’s from Baton Rouge (Madison Prep) and practiced with the Tigers during the SEC portion of the season after returning to Baton Rouge.