LSU Basketball, Matt McMahon Land Commitment From No. 60 Overall Ranked Recruit In 2025

LSU’s head coach Matt McMahon continues to make waves in the recruiting world, securing their second four-star commitment for the class of 2025 with shooting guard Mazi Mosley.

“I chose LSU because of the amazing culture and coaching staff,” said Mosley, the country’s No. 60 overall recruit out of Montverde Academy.

Mosley, a 6-foot-5, 165-pound standout, ultimately picked LSU over top schools such as Iowa, Michigan, and USC.

After taking an official visit on September 20th, Mosley was convinced that LSU was the right place for him.

“It was a fun experience and I really liked what Coach McMahon had to offer,” said Mosley.

This marks the second commitment for McMahon and his team in the 2025 class, joining fellow four-star player Matt Gilhool.

Originally from Los Angeles, Mosley moved to Florida for his final year of high school where he focused solely on basketball during the Covid shutdowns.

Known for his impressive size and skill on the perimeter, Mosley is poised to continue improving and developing at LSU under McMahon’s guidance.