LSU Baseball Weekend Review: Houston

The Results

Across its three games in the Shriners Hospital for Children College Classic, things only got more and more frustrating for LSU.

The three-game series hosted by the Houston Astros in Minute Maid Park started off positively for the Tigers with a 4-3 win over Texas Friday night. A Daniel Cabrera two-run home run and three dominant innings from reliever Jaden Hill powered the Tigers in the marquee matchup of the weekend.

It was the fourth win in a row for the Tigers, and at the time it seemed that the team had some momentum behind them.

On Saturday LSU saw a 4-0 erased with six straight unanswered runs from Baylor, erasing any steam it had offensively.

AJ Labas pitched his guts out in the Sunday finale against Oklahoma and carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning. His no-hit bid was ruined with a solo home run from Sooner catcher Justin Mitchell for the only run of the game.

Oklahoma pitcher Dane Acker never lost his no-hitter. It was the first time the Tigers have ever been no-hit in a full nine inning game and it sunk the Tigers to 1-2 on the weekend and 7-5 overall.

Started Strong

Despite going 1-2 on the weekend, all three LSU pitchers had a quality start where they went six innings and allowed three or fewer runs.

Combined, the LSU starters pitched 20 innings with six runs allowed (five earned) with 10 hits and three walks with 23 strikeouts. That gives the pitching staff an absurd WHIP (walks + hits divided by innings pitched) of .650 and a K/BB ratio of 7.67 for the weekend.

After striking out five straight batters Friday night, Cole Henry allowed a leadoff home run in the third inning and momentarily lost control. Following the home run he allowed two runs off two singles, two walks, and a hit by pitch.

But Henry was able to return to center and retired nine straight Longhorn hitters to end his night with three runs (two earned) allowed off four hits, two walks, and 10 strikeouts in six innings.

Landon Marceaux also threw six innings on Saturday, where he gave up two runs (both earned) on five hits and a walk with six strikeout.

In the first five innings Marceaux had only allowed three hits, and they were all spaced out. But in his final inning Marceaux couldn’t dance around hits and gave up a double and a two-run home run in back to back pitches.

And if you needed any proof baseball is a cruel sport, this is AJ Labas’ line in a losing effort: eight innings pitched, one run (earned) allowed off one hit with no walks and seven strikeouts.

That lone hit just happened to be the only run scored and the opposing pitcher just happened to be throwing a no-hitter. You can’t have worse luck than that.

Bullpen Beasts

The bullpen played a big part in Saturday’s collapse against Baylor, but Friday and Sunday the top two relievers in the bullpen looked good.

Jaden Hill carried the torch in Friday’s victory over Texas, throwing three hitless innings where he only surrendered a walk with six strikeouts. Hill recorded the rare nine-out save in a one-run game, the first of the career.

After Labas lost his no-hitter, Devin Fontenot came in to pitch the ninth and keep the Sunday finale close. He gave up a double that skirted over first base before turning into foul territory to lead off the inning, but recorded three straight to get out of danger and keep the game within a run.

It’s admittedly cherry picking, but if you add Hill and Fontenot’s combined four innings of work with the LSU starters’, the WHIP dives all the way down to .625.

It’s hard to imagine losing two out of three games when you get 24 innings out great performances from your pitching staff, but that’s LSU’s reality.

Houston, We Have A Problem

LSU had the pitching to win the weekend but the offense wasn’t there, especially in the final 12 innings of the weekend.

The Tigers went 17 for 89, good for a paltry .191 average. They struck out over 10 times in all three games, 34 times in total.

Combining the final three innings of the Baylor game when the Tigers need a response with the Oklahoma no-hitter, LSU went 2 for 36 (.056) with 14 strikeouts and no runs scored.

No-hitters are rare enough to where they require some degree of luck, both good for the pitcher and bad for the hitters, but LSU ended the weekend going ice cold offensively going beyond Sunday.

There is some youth at the lineup and it’s apparent that the youth is going to take some time to properly take. It’s not unprecedented for LSU to scuffle early while the lineup finds it’s footing. In fact, that’s been the calling card of LSU teams under Paul Mainieri for the past decade or so.

Liftoff

LSU is probably glad to get out of Minute Maid Park and the Crawford Boxes in left field. The foul pole in left is only 315 feet out, and both teams took advantage of that over the weekend.

LSU gave up five home runs at the cost of seven total runs, all of which went to left field. Three came against Baylor, who scored five runs off those homers.

Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin hit a massive two-run blast to left that not only cleared the Crawford Boxes but the ornamental train tracks above it, exiting the stadium via the open roof.

Two of the Tigers’ three home runs went out to left, including Alex Milazzo’s first career home run against Baylor.