LSU baseball pitcher Nick Storz is now full throttle Ti-gah football

Nick Storz, a former major league draft choice, said his days as an LSU pitcher are over.

After getting a taste of LSU football last year as a reserve tight end who played mostly on special teams, Storz is permanently trading his baseball spikes to wear football cleats full-time for coach Ed Orgeron’s Tigers.

“LSU Baseball family, I am forever grateful and blessed for the opportunity to have been able to play for the greatest program in the college baseball,” Storz said. “The memories that I have made over the past three seasons will last a lifetime. It has been an honor to play for Coach Mainieri and the rest of the LSU Baseball coaching staff.

“While it was a tough decision to end my baseball career, I am excited about the opportunity to focus solely on football at LSU. I look forward to watching the LSU Baseball team this season in their pursuit of a National Championship! Geaux Tigers!”

The 6-6, 262-pound Storz began working out with the LSU football squad in the summer of 2020 and made the team as a tight end. He was in the starting offensive lineup for the Tigers’ season finale against Ole Miss, and he played in all 10 games as a member of the punt coverage unit.

A right-handed pitcher from Brooklyn, N.Y., Storz was selected out of high school by Detroit in the 31st round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but elected to enroll at LSU.

He was a member of the LSU pitching staff for three seasons (2018-20), but injuries limited his appearances on the mound. He pitched effectively in LSU’s pandemic-shortened 2020 season, appearing in six games out of the bullpen while posting a 1.04 ERA in 8.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Storz was named to the 2020 SEC Baseball Academic Honor Roll as a general business major.

“Nick has the full support of the baseball coaching staff, and he has been a very valued player in our program,” LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri. “He’s an amazing young man and a great leader, and we will miss him. But, I’m excited for him as he pursues a football career with total dedication. I hope we’ll be watching him play in the NFL one day!”

Even without Storz, LSU has 21 pitchers on its one-year only NCAA coronavirus expanded 38-man roster.