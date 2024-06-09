LSU baseball loses third pitcher to the transfer portal

June 9, 2024
Cam Johnson | Photo by: Sierra Beaulieu

LSU freshman left-hander Cam Johnson became the third Tigers pitcher to enter the transfer portal.

Johnson, who was the No. 42 high school prospect entering this season, joins Micah Bucknam and Aiden Moffett from earlier in the week.

Johnson battled wildness early in the season and never found traction for the Tigers. He walked 16 batters and threw four wild pitches in only nine innings, yielding 12 earned runs off of only five hits. Johnson appeared in six Southeastern Conference games, with his last appearance of the season on May 5 against Texas A&M.

