LSU baseball lands another right-handed pitcher in the transfer portal

LSU baseball has landed itself another right-handed pitcher in the transfer portal.

Former Nicholls State starter Jacob Mayers announced on social media on Sunday that he has committed to LSU. Mayers posed a 4.58 ERA in 70.2 innings pitched this season. He had a 2.02 ERA in 75.2 innings pitched during her freshman season.

Mayers is the eighth player that LSU has added out of the portal and the fifth right-handed pitcher after the Tigers added Chandler Dorsey, Deven Sheerin, Luke Hayden and Zac Cowan.