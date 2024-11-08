LSU Baseball Fall Report with special guest Coach Jay Johnson

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – November 8, 2024 | LSU Baseball head coach Jay Johnson is determined to get LSU back to Omaha in 2025. We’ve previously talked about how LSU has an unbelievable amount of new players at 26. Johnson’s also working with the #1 rated Transfer Portal class, as well as the #1 freshman recruiting class, and the coach has placed even more emphasis – believe it or not – on fall camp this year. Coming off a fall scrimmage exhibition, Johnson sits down with Jeff, Todd and Glenn of Tiger Rag Radio to discuss the progress of his team so far.
