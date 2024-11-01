LSU Baseball Fall Camp Report with Bill Franques

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – November 1, 2024 | LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson is dead-set on the Tigers returning to Omaha in 2025 and he is currently putting his reconstructed roster through Fall Camp – 26 new players, a roster ranked No. 1 by D1Baseball.com filled with highly-rated transfers and the top recruiting class in the country. Baseball America currently ranks LSU No.1 in the nation in 2025. But who is going to pitch for LSU, who is going to catch, and who will replace Tommy White at third base and at the plate? Longtime baseball SID Bill Franques has the scoop on this edition of TigerRag.com’s Audibles with Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne.
