LSU Adds 8th Transfer, But FSU WR Destyn Hill Has Missed 3 Seasons In 4 Years

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU football’s raid of the NCAA Transfer Portal dipped a bit – on the surface – Tuesday with the addition of Florida State sophomore Destyn Hill.

Hill has played one season in the four years since he signed with Florida State out of Edna Karr High in New Orleans in 2021 as a four-star prospect. He was the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation at the time and No. 7 player in Louisiana by 247sports.com and the No. 151 overall prospect in the country. He is not ranked as a portal prospect now.

Hill (6-0, 194 pounds) missed all of the 2024 season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee suffered during spring practice last year. He played in 10 games in 2023 with two starts around a hamstring injury and caught six passes for 87 yards.

BRIAN KELLY IS SHOWING HIS PORTAL POWER

Due to personal reasons, Hill did not enroll at Florida State in 2021 or ’22 after signing on as a member of the 2021 class. He is coming back close to home at LSU, which offered him a scholarship during his recruitment out of Karr along with USC, Texas and Florida.

Hill is LSU’s eighth addition from the portal since Friday, but first not to be a starter in a significant number of games in the 2024 season. He is the second wide receiver added. Kentucky’s Barion Brown, the No. 18 overall player in the portal by 247sports.com and No. 8 at his position, previously transferred to LSU over the weekend.

The other six portal additions for LSU are No. 36 ranked player and No. 2 cornerback Mansoor Delane of Virginia Tech, the No. 43 player and No. 6 edge rusher Jake Pyburn of Florida, the No. 71 player and No. 8 cornerback Ja’Keem Jackson of Florida, the No. 92 player and No. 13 quarterback Michael Van Buren of Mississippi State, the No. 125 player and No. 14 edge rusher Jimari Butler of Nebraska, and the No. 128 player and No. 8 tight end Bauer Sharp of Oklahoma.

LSU BOTTOM FEEDING

Of the seven programs LSU has tapped for portal players, only Florida (7-5, 4-4 SEC) had a winning regular season. The other six schools had either a losing season or a .500 ledger, including three that lost either all of their conference games or all but one – Florida State (2-10, 1-7 ACC), Mississippi State (2-10, 0-8 SEC), Kentucky (4-8, 1-7 SEC), Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6 SEC), Nebraska (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) and Virginia Tech (6-6, 4-4 ACC).