Liam Shanahan decides to return

Whoever wins the spot as LSU’s starting quarterback next year will have the benefit of taking snaps from an unexpected returning starter.

Liam Shanahan, a graduate from Harvard who started at center this past season in all 10 games for 5-5 Tigers, announced via Twitter on Thursday he’ll be returning next season taking advantage of the NCAA’s offer of an extra season of eligibility for all players because COVID-19.

Shanahan tweeted “Show Goes On’ with a Tiger emoji.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said last week after the Tigers signed 20 players in the early signing period that he was trying to persuade the entire offensive line to stay for one more season.

“I’ve talked to a lot of guys, now a lot of things can happen,” Orgeron said. “Right now, a lot of them are leaning on coming back. I’m recruiting the heck out of the offensive, line which would really help us.”

The only two LSU O-linemen who may move on to the NFL are junior guard Ed Ingram and senior guard Austin Deculus and junior guard Ed Ingram.

“I think you’re gonna be surprised by the retention level that we have,” Orgeron said.