KNOW THE ENEMY: Alabama

Game 8 Alabama (8-0 overall and SEC West) at LSU (3-4 overall and SEC West), 7 p.m. CBS

Last week for Alabama: Even with head coach Nick Saban sitting out the game because of COVID-19 protocol, No. 1 Alabama dispatched in-state rival Auburn 42-13. Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and a career-high five touchdowns, including two TDs to DeVonta Smith (seven catches for 171 yards). Running back Najee Smith ran for 96 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown.

Last time LSU played Alabama: Then-No. 2 ranked LSU led No. 3 Alabama from start to finish in Tuscaloosa, recording a 46-41 win with quarterback Joe Burrow throwing for 393 yards and three TDs as well as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire running for 103 yards and three TDs and making a 13-yard TD catch with six seconds left in the first half for a 33-13 halftime lead. Alabama scored 28 points in the second half and never led.

Series record: Alabama leads 53-26-5

Alabama head coach: Nick Saban (251-65-1 overall in 25 seasons, 160-23 at Alabama in 14 seasons)

THIS AND THAT

Betting line: Alabama by 29 1/2

Number of Louisiana natives on Alabama roster: 10

Number of Alabama natives on LSU roster: 5

Alabama-LSU program connections: Alabama head coach Nick Saban coached LSU to the 2003 national championship and SEC titles in 2001 and 2003.

Reason to dislike Alabama: When it wins, Alabama fans are insufferable and when it loses its fans can’t wait until the next year when their teams wins and tell you how lucky you were the year before to win.

Reason to like Alabama: Dreamland ribs and the Flora-Bama, and we’re talking about Alabama the state and not Alabama the school.

ALABAMA PLAYERS TO WATCH

OFFENSE

QB Mac Jones (173 of 227 for 2,728 yards passing, 23 TDs, 3 interceptions), RB Najee Harris (893 yards rushing, 17 TDs on 148 carries, WR DeVonta Smith (72 for 1,014 yards, 12 TDs), C Landon Dickerson, LT Alex Leatherwood, LG Deonte Brown

DEFENSE

MLB Dylan Moses (56 tackles, 5½ for loss, 1 interception), OLB Christian Harris (57 tackles, 4½ for loss, 2 sack, 6 QB hurries), DB Malachi Moore (34 tackles, 4 for loss, 3 interceptions, 6 PBU, 1 fumble recovery), CB Patrick Surtain (27 tackles, 1 interceptions, 6 pass breakups)

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Will Reichard (8 of 8 FG, 52 of 52 extra points), P Charles Scott (38.8 avg.), PR Slade Bolden (7 for 49 yards), KOR DeVonta Smith (2 for 42)



HIS-TO-RY

1. What was Bear Bryant’s record against LSU as Alabama’s head coach?

A. 19-1

B. 16-4

C. 17-3

D. 15-5

2. What Alabama coach got fired before he even coached a game?

A. Mike DuBose

B. Mike Price

C. Mike Shula

D. Mike Ditka



3. What happened at the 1958 LSU-Alabama game?

A. It was played on the front lawn of the SEC office in Birmingham

B. It was played in Mobile and the part of the temporary end zone bleachers collapsed

C. It was played in Gulf Shores in tropical storm winds

D. It was played in Tuscaloosa where LSU got some unfavorable officiating decisions

4. Who was the first Alabama quarterback to start and win in a Super Bowl?

A. Joe Namath

B. Kenny “Snake” Stabler

C. Bart Starr

D. Ringo Starr

ANSWERS

1. B 2. B 3. B 4. C