Kim Mulkey’s Enigmatic LSU Tigers Heading to Rocky Top plus Jayden Daniels’ Superpowers

Charlie Creme, ESPN’s Bracketologist, cannot figure out this year’s version of Kim Mulkey’s LSU Tigers but chances are he and the rest of the nation will have a better understanding of the Tigers when following their battle on Rocky Top against the Lady Vols of Tennessee. Reed Darcy of theAdvocate.com joins Jeff, Todd and Glenn to discuss where Mulkey and the Tigers are now and where they’re likely headed.

But that’s not all.

LSU’s own Jayden Daniels brought his smooth operating, gliding superpowers to Washington this year and led the previously woeful Commanders to the NFL Playoffs. David Harrison of LockedOnCommanders.com joins Tiger Rag to discuss how the likely NFC ROY did it and continues to do it.