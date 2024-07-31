John Williams: An LSU Basketball Legend Needs Your Help

John Williams was a highly sought-after prospect by nearly every college in the country. Ultimately, he chose to attend LSU under the guidance of head coach Dale Brown.

College Career at LSU

For two years, Williams helped continue LSU’s basketball success under Brown, including an NCAA Final Four appearance in 1986. As the 12th overall pick in the 1986 NBA draft, Williams had a successful career with:

Double-digit scoring averages

Multiple assists

Unfortunately, he suffered two strokes recently that have limited his ability to take care of himself. With no coverage for physical therapy from his insurance, Williams is now living with his elderly mother, who is providing care without much support.

A GoFundMe Page https://gofund.me/37c0f6f1 has been set up to help cover costs for:

An automated wheelchair

Van rental for transportation to physical therapy

Ramps

Disability equipment for his home

Dale Brown is appealing to LSU fans and anyone else who can assist the Tiger legend.

“John Williams was a star player for us at LSU from 1984-1986 during our Final Four run,” said Brown. “He has had two major strokes and needs our help because his insurance does not cover everything for him. Please consider helping him during this difficult time. And if you are unable to contribute, please keep him in your prayers.”

Honors and Achievements

Williams was inducted into the Louisiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 during the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches’ 43rd Annual Awards.

“I am honored and surprised to be among such great players,” said Williams in 2019 when discussing his induction. “I looked at some of the others who were inducted and it is truly special to be included with them.”

Early Life and Recruitment

Coming out of Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles, Williams was a highly-rated recruit despite not having star rankings from recruiting services at that time. Standing at 6’8″ and weighing 235 pounds, Brown and assistant coach Ron Abernathy successfully recruited Williams to LSU.

Impressive College Stats

During his two years at LSU (1984-85 and 1985-86), Williams earned:

Honorable mention Sporting News All-American honors (twice)

All-Southeastern Conference honors (both years)

All-Louisiana honors (both years)

He was also recognized as:

Louisiana Player of the Year (1986)

(1986) First Team NABC All-District selection (1986)

selection (1986) Louisiana Newcomer of the Year (1985)

(1985) SEC Freshman of the Year (1985)

Williams finished his college career with:

1,046 points (15.8 average)

(15.8 average) 503 rebounds (7.6 average)

In his final year at LSU, he led the Tigers to the NCAA Final Four while averaging:

17.8 points

8.5 rebounds

3.3 assists per game

His stats from his freshman year included:

13.4 points

6.6 rebounds

3.0 assists per game

Williams was named MVP of the 1986 SEC Tournament after averaging 24 points and 15 rebounds per game, including a tournament record of 20 rebounds in one game.

Coach’s Memories

Coach Brown recalls Williams as a versatile player who could fill any position on the court.

“In my 44 years of coaching, he is the only player I have had…and I have had some great players,” said Brown about Williams during his time at LSU. “He’s the only player that could play all five positions on the court. He had moves for them all. He really stood out among anyone else.”

Williams explained his versatility on the court.

“That’s how I grew up playing,” said Williams in 2019. “I had great coaches my whole life and just tried to fit in wherever I was needed. We had a fantastic team and a great run. We understood each other and had a lot of fun with it.”

A Promising Future

During his time at LSU, Williams was a versatile and selfless player, embodying the team-first mentality instilled in him since childhood. His freshman year ended in disappointment with a loss to Navy in the NCAA Tournament, but Williams promised his coach that he would do better the following year.

And he did just that. In 1986, despite facing adversity and losing key players, LSU defied expectations by making it to the NCAA Tournament as an 11th seed. They played their first two games at home in the LSU Assembly Center.

After a thrilling double-overtime victory against Purdue, the Tigers faced off against heavily favored Memphis. With Coach Brown pushing them to their limits and Williams leading the way, LSU pulled off a stunning upset with a game-winning shot from Anthony Wilson as time expired.

The memorable moment was captured on CBS and has been replayed countless times in discussions of the 1986 tournament. In an interview prior to the national semifinals, Abernathy talked about how Coach Brown’s fiery reaction during a timeout spurred them on to victory.

Reunion and Reflection

The LSU Tigers continued their improbable run, defeating Georgia Tech and Kentucky in the regional round to secure a spot in the national semifinals. As the team reconvened for a reunion in 2006, it was clear that something special had happened during that season. The players reminisced about their chemistry and shared memories that lingered years later.

One player, John Williams, apologized for leaving the team after his sophomore year to pursue a career in the NBA. Despite speculation about what could have been if he stayed, Williams knew he needed to take care of his family and seized the opportunity presented to him. Teammate Brown spoke highly of Williams, noting his selflessness and sincerity throughout his time at LSU.

And although he may have left early, Williams will always be remembered for playing a pivotal role in leading LSU to an NCAA Final Four appearance in 1986.

How You Can Help

It would mean so much if you could take a look at the GoFundMe, “Support John Williams’ Road to Recovery from a stroke.” Please donate. Thanks in advance for your kindness and support. – DALE BROWN Here’s the link: Support John Williams’ Road to Recovery