It’s the daily LSU re-scheduling roundup: Baseball and women’s basketball make changes

Due to COVID issues within its baseball team, Notre Dame will not be traveling to Baton Rouge this weekend for the games it was scheduled to play in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU was scheduled to face Notre Dame on Sunday, so the Tigers will now meet Air Force at 12 p.m. CT Sunday after opening the season at 1 p.m. Saturday against the Falcons.

Then, the Tigers will take on Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Monday to conclude the opening series.

Also, inclement weather postponed Friday’s LSU at No. 17 Kentucky women’s basketball game. A makeup game is not currently scheduled.

LSU returns to action on Sunday when it hosts No. 18 Arkansas for a 5 p.m. CT tip in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Six Tigers’ seniors – Faustine Aifuwa, Jailin Cherry, Khayla Pointer, Karli Seay, Rakell Spencer and Awa Trasi – will be honored in their second to last home game.