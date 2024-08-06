How Tangibly Different Will LSU Football’s Offense Be This Season? A Lot Different, according to Kyren Lacy and Will Campbell

LSU’s offense is set for a transformation in 2024 following the departures of key players Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr.

With Garrett Nussmeier stepping in as quarterback, LSU will lose the elite running threat that Daniels provided. While Nussmeier is athletic, he is not expected to replicate Daniels’ ability to rush for 1,000 yards.

The program is not undergoing a complete overhaul but will implement necessary adjustments. Left tackle Will Campbell and wide receiver Kyren Lacy addressed the media on Monday, sharing insights on the anticipated changes to the offensive structure.

Campbell emphasized that the run game will adopt a new approach. “It’s a new offense and we have a lot of different players than we did last year,” he said. “But being able to be more diverse in the run game and showing different schemes, it’s only going to help us.”

This season’s rushing attack will focus more on running backs. Campbell noted that this shift aims to challenge SEC defenses with varied strategies.

Additionally, both players highlighted an increased focus on the screen game during their media appearances. Lacy expressed that LSU aims to quickly distribute the ball to speedy players adept at making plays in open space.

“The whole offense is different, this whole team is different,” Lacy stated. “We have a new identity. We lost those guys so we’re going to have to step up and make some plays. We’re talented enough to where we can just pick up where we left off.”